News

Let’s hope the Russia-Ukraine war doesn’t spill onto a Cape Town quay

‘Unnecessarily provocative Transnet decision’ sees ships from the countries docked next to each other at repair quay

Bobby Jordan Senior reporter
01 June 2022 - 19:58

Warring neighbours they may be, but Russia and Ukraine are coincidental neighbours at Cape Town’s repair quay this week...

