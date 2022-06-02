Public transport
If Fikile keeps track of things, it’ll be full steam ahead for SA’s commuter trains
Cape Town is moving closer to taking control of its rail network and pioneering public-private partnerships
02 June 2022 - 20:47
A seismic shift could be on track for SA’s commuter rail networks, with local politicians pushing for devolution to happen as fast as possible...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.