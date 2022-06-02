×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

School ‘spineless’ after boy broke my son’s nose: mom goes to cops

Brawl left boy requiring surgery while alleged attacker got detention and demerit points. School stands by its actions

Prega Govender Journalist
02 June 2022 - 20:47

A Johannesburg mother has opened an assault case against a pupil after he allegedly broke her son’s nose during a fight at school...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Related articles

  1. Lesson learnt? Year after wake-up call, Pretoria school tries to ‘eradicate ... News
  2. JONATHAN JANSEN | Bishops incident proves children are pawns in parents’ racist ... Opinion & Analysis
  3. The way we treat our children must be a determined, ongoing undertaking Opinion & Analysis
  4. Bring back the cane, says shaken teacher as provinces expel unruly pupils News

Most read

  1. Less intimate partner violence means less mental illness, study finds News
  2. If Fikile keeps track of things, it’ll be full steam ahead for SA’s commuter ... News
  3. School ‘spineless’ after boy broke my son’s nose: mom goes to cops News
  4. Vat jou goed en trek, judge tells farmer who has stalled vital mine expansion News
  5. Click to view today's Sunday Times Daily as an edition News

Latest Videos

Stranded Comair passengers upset by cancelled flights
"We are going to build squatter camps outside politicians' houses": Nhlanhla Lux