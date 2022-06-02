School ‘spineless’ after boy broke my son’s nose: mom goes to cops
Brawl left boy requiring surgery while alleged attacker got detention and demerit points. School stands by its actions
02 June 2022 - 20:47
A Johannesburg mother has opened an assault case against a pupil after he allegedly broke her son’s nose during a fight at school...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.