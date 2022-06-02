×

News

Vat jou goed en trek, judge tells farmer who has stalled vital mine expansion

Lazarus Mosala pushed his luck too far when he tried to extract yet more money from Sishen Iron Ore

Dave Chambers Cape Town bureau chief
02 June 2022 - 20:44

Lazarus Mosala single-handedly stopped the expansion of one of the world’s biggest opencast mines for years by refusing to leave the land where his animals graze...

