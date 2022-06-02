×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

We did not disclose confidential information, say judges Kollapen and Mlambo

Chief justice Raymond Zondo says a full investigation into the Abramjee SMS will be completed soon and made public

02 June 2022 - 13:54 By Franny Rabkin

Judges Jody Kollapen and Dunstan Mlambo say they never disclosed any confidential information to legal analyst Ismail Abramjee, the Office of the Chief Justice said in a statement on Thursday...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Related articles

  1. Source of leaks from ConCourt likely from a judge, public protector claims South Africa
  2. OPINION | ConCourt justices’ silence on Mkhwebane’s SMS probe is confounding Opinion & Analysis
  3. Mkhwebane’s case ‘based on speculation and conjecture’, high court hears News
  4. Impeachment process is tainted, Mkhwebane says in affidavit News

Most read

  1. We did not disclose confidential information, say judges Kollapen and Mlambo News
  2. Ex-Rhodes University staffers accused of siphoning R438,000 News
  3. Let’s hope the Russia-Ukraine war doesn’t spill onto a Cape Town quay News
  4. ‘Dodgy and unusual’: KZN double-murder accused’s store visit raised suspicion News
  5. Click to view today's Sunday Times Daily as an edition News

Latest Videos

Stranded Comair passengers upset by cancelled flights
"We are going to build squatter camps outside politicians' houses": Nhlanhla Lux