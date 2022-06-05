×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Early diagnosis of ADHD can nip drug dependency in the bud: study

The disorder is highly prevalent among patients seeking treatment for substance abuse, researchers say

05 June 2022 - 19:52

Pharmacologists and experts on attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) say there is great need for early detection and treatment of this neurodevelopmental disorder before it escalates to problematic levels. This follows new findings that ADHD is a risk factor to drug addiction, particularly cannabis abuse...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Related articles

  1. How to sleep your way to the top. Meditation and exercise also help Lifestyle
  2. Why many women with autism and ADHD aren’t diagnosed until adulthood Lifestyle
  3. Expert teams needed to manage hoarding, which worsened during pandemic Lifestyle
  4. Too much at once: pandemic sends ADHD symptoms into overdrive News
  5. ‘I don’t spend that much time on my device.’ Yeah right, say researchers Opinion & Analysis
  6. A diverse workplace works — it helps to think differently Lifestyle

Most read

  1. Early diagnosis of ADHD can nip drug dependency in the bud: study News
  2. Property developers in legal tussle over iconic Durban high-rise News
  3. OBITUARY | Long John Berks: mensch, change-maker, SA radio legend News
  4. Last harvest: sad day as inner city farm makes way for multipurpose centre News
  5. Click to view today's Sunday Times Daily as an edition News

Latest Videos

Malema testifies in assault case: 'A humiliation and violation of my dignity'
Magistrate dismisses Malema and Ndlozi's discharge application, assault case ...