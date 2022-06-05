Early diagnosis of ADHD can nip drug dependency in the bud: study
The disorder is highly prevalent among patients seeking treatment for substance abuse, researchers say
05 June 2022 - 19:52
Pharmacologists and experts on attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) say there is great need for early detection and treatment of this neurodevelopmental disorder before it escalates to problematic levels. This follows new findings that ADHD is a risk factor to drug addiction, particularly cannabis abuse...
