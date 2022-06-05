Last harvest: sad day as inner city farm makes way for multipurpose centre
Mam Refiloe Molefe’s Bertrams Inner City Farm which feeds the needy will move 20km away to Eikenhof
05 June 2022 - 19:49
After doing the uncommon — planting and cultivating organic vegetables right in Johannesburg’s city centre, near busy roadways and high-rise buildings – Mam Refiloe Molefe has harvested for the last time. ..
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.