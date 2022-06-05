Last harvest: sad day as inner city farm makes way for multipurpose centre

Mam Refiloe Molefe’s Bertrams Inner City Farm which feeds the needy will move 20km away to Eikenhof

After doing the uncommon — planting and cultivating organic vegetables right in Johannesburg’s city centre, near busy roadways and high-rise buildings – Mam Refiloe Molefe has harvested for the last time. ..