OBITUARY | Long John Berks: mensch, change-maker, SA radio legend

The airwaves will be poorer without the veteran broadcaster’s recognisable voice keeping us entertained

“Tell me it’s not true ... he hasn’t gone.” Those were the words of John Berks’s beloved partner of 16 years Manda Wessels, when I asked what I could do to help. The words sum up the feelings of every one of us who knew him, even if only slightly...