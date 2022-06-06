×

News

Help! Mkhwebane turns to African Commission on Human and Peoples’ Rights

The public protector says her personal integrity is in ‘imminent danger’ and she wants R50m in compensation

06 June 2022 - 18:54 By Franny Rabkin

In yet another attempt to halt an impeachment process, public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane has approached the African Commission on Human and Peoples’ Rights, accusing SA of violating her right of access to independent courts by seeking her removal...

