Help! Mkhwebane turns to African Commission on Human and Peoples’ Rights
The public protector says her personal integrity is in ‘imminent danger’ and she wants R50m in compensation
06 June 2022 - 18:54
In yet another attempt to halt an impeachment process, public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane has approached the African Commission on Human and Peoples’ Rights, accusing SA of violating her right of access to independent courts by seeking her removal...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.