Water politics will drown out race conflicts: alarmed researcher

A water historian believes ecological and water politics could replace racial politics in SA as water scarcity worsens due to the changing climate.

Wessel Visser, an associate professor at Stellenbosch University, said recent droughts in water-stressed regions should serve as a warning for municipalities.

This follows his research into two droughts in Beaufort West between 2009 and 2019, which found that underground water is dwindling in the Central Karoo due to over-extraction.

More than 300 new boreholes in Beaufort West have reduced the aquifer level by 25m in the past two decades, said Visser, whose research has been published in the Journal for Transdisciplinary Research in Southern Africa.

Other factors that worsened the town’s 2009-2011 and 2017-2019 droughts included poor water monitoring and metering, inattention to leaks and expansion of informal settlements,

Visser said water resource development had not kept pace with demand, and other rural municipalities should learn from these shortcomings and build infrastructure that could cope with regular dry periods.

“In many Karoo towns local authorities will have to face a growing hostility among inhabitants should water supply become frequently unavailable,” he said.

“With ageing infrastructure, prolonged droughts and increasing population growth, many of these towns do not enjoy a seamless, uninterrupted water supply anymore — a sure instigator of future social instability in such communities.