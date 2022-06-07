Crime and prejudice
Behind the shops: Somali traders finally tell their story of pariahdom
Book exposes how anti-immigrant groups, police and politicians band together to stir life-threatening prejudice
07 June 2022 - 19:47
The scourge of murders of Somali shopkeepers is buried in the latest crime statistics as many turn a blind eye to “yet another” story, such as the recent one in which two such shopkeepers were brutally murdered in Lwandle, Strand, near Cape Town...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.