News

Crime and prejudice

Behind the shops: Somali traders finally tell their story of pariahdom

Book exposes how anti-immigrant groups, police and politicians band together to stir life-threatening prejudice

Tanya Farber Senior science reporter
07 June 2022 - 19:47

The scourge of murders of Somali shopkeepers is buried in the latest crime statistics as many turn a blind eye to “yet another” story, such as the recent one in which two such shopkeepers were brutally murdered in Lwandle, Strand, near Cape Town...

