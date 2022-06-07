×

‘Eastern Cape, why have you slashed funds for your poorest pupils?’

Human rights group goes into battle against education department for cutting already inadequate funding to poor schools

Prega Govender Journalist
07 June 2022 - 19:45

A human rights organisation has issued a letter of demand to the Eastern Cape education department, after it drastically cut funding to schools attended by the poorest pupils in the province...

