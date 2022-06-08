Chronic pain eased by programme with great potential for SA: study
The six-week telemedicine intervention can overcome the obstacles of in-person treatment and reach more people
08 June 2022 - 08:45
Lockdown catapulted the chronic pain clinics at Groote Schuur and Tygerberg hospitals in Cape Town into offering patients on their waiting lists virtual services, with positive results...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.