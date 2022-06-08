Cyril’s alleged cash thief ‘sought protection’ from Cape Town underworld

Former spy boss Arthur Fraser is said to have met a prominent underworld figure who spoke of the man’s ‘spending spree’

Days before former spy boss Arthur Fraser filed an affidavit accusing President Cyril Ramaphosa of corruption and money laundering, he met a high-profile Cape Town underworld figure and discussed the theft of an estimated $4m (about R60m) from the president’s Phala Phala game farm...