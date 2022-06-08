×

Cyril’s alleged cash thief ‘sought protection’ from Cape Town underworld

Former spy boss Arthur Fraser is said to have met a prominent underworld figure who spoke of the man’s ‘spending spree’

08 June 2022 - 17:21 By Aron Hyman, Philani Nombembe and Graeme Hosken

Days before former spy boss Arthur Fraser filed an affidavit accusing President Cyril Ramaphosa of corruption and money laundering, he met a high-profile Cape Town underworld figure and discussed the theft of an estimated $4m (about R60m) from the president’s Phala Phala game farm...

