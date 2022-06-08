Cyril’s alleged cash thief ‘sought protection’ from Cape Town underworld
Former spy boss Arthur Fraser is said to have met a prominent underworld figure who spoke of the man’s ‘spending spree’
08 June 2022 - 17:21
Days before former spy boss Arthur Fraser filed an affidavit accusing President Cyril Ramaphosa of corruption and money laundering, he met a high-profile Cape Town underworld figure and discussed the theft of an estimated $4m (about R60m) from the president’s Phala Phala game farm...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.