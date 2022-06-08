MTN rapped over the knuckles for misleading info on upgrades in advert
Advertising Standards Board sanctions cellphone giant, ordering it to clarify its communications with clients
08 June 2022 - 20:54
Cellphone giant MTN has been found guilty of sending misleading advertising to a customer, and ordered by the Advertising Regulatory Board to correct its advertising pursuits in future...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.