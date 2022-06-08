×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

SANDF personnel come out guns blazing to help KZN flood victims

Army members have dipped into their personal finances to purchase supplies for those affected

08 June 2022 - 20:54 By Mfundo Mkhize

The rank and file of the SANDF dug into their pockets to contribute towards supplies for grieving families who lost loved ones during April’s devastating floods in KwaZulu-Natal...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Related articles

  1. WATCH | Woman rescued after vehicle lands in hole on flood-damaged KZN road News
  2. Sales of sought-after KZN North Coast properties take a nose dive News
  3. SANDF steps in as water woes persist in flood-ravaged KZN News
  4. Vehicle lands on its roof after plunging off flood-damaged road South Africa
  5. EDITORIAL | KZN floods: it’s time the state sorted out the land issue Opinion & Analysis

Most read

  1. SANDF personnel come out guns blazing to help KZN flood victims News
  2. MTN rapped over the knuckles for misleading info on upgrades in advert News
  3. Trip to the holocaust centre for pupils who gave a Hitler salute News
  4. Sars targets Centurion family trust in record R1.5bn tax assessment News
  5. Click to view today's Sunday Times Daily as an edition News

Latest Videos

Alleged CCTV footage of Ramaphosa burglary released
'Ramaphosa must step aside': Malema on #farmgate burglary