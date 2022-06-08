Sars targets Centurion family trust in record R1.5bn tax assessment
The AFU has already attached a Bentley, Ferrari, three Lamborghinis, two Porsches and a Rolls-Royce
08 June 2022 - 17:41
A court case against a family previously accused by the SA Revenue Service (Sars) of tax evasion and fraud of more than R99m just received new impetus when Sars issued a tax assessment worth a whopping R1.5bn against one of the family’s trusts...
