×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Sars targets Centurion family trust in record R1.5bn tax assessment

The AFU has already attached a Bentley, Ferrari, three Lamborghinis, two Porsches and a Rolls-Royce

Erika Gibson Journalist
08 June 2022 - 17:41

A court case against a family previously accused by the SA Revenue Service (Sars) of tax evasion and fraud of more than R99m just received new impetus when Sars issued a tax assessment worth a whopping R1.5bn against one of the family’s trusts...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Related articles

  1. Durban man gets seven years in jail for R11m tax fraud South Africa
  2. Sars cleans up, netting billions as it shuts down tax dodges News
  3. How we nailed tax dodgers for billions- Sars boss Edward Kieswetter South Africa
  4. Sars crosses the R1.5-trillion mark in tax revenues South Africa

Most read

  1. Sars targets Centurion family trust in record R1.5bn tax assessment News
  2. Cyril’s alleged cash thief ‘sought protection’ from Cape Town underworld News
  3. Chronic pain eased by programme with great potential for SA: study News
  4. Behind the shops: Somali traders finally tell their story of pariahdom News
  5. Click to view today's Sunday Times Daily as an edition News

Latest Videos

Alleged CCTV footage of Ramaphosa burglary released
'Ramaphosa must step aside': Malema on #farmgate burglary