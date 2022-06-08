×

News

Trip to the holocaust centre for pupils who gave a Hitler salute

Pupils of Hoërskool Rustenburg have apologised to SA’s Jewish community and will be taken on an educational tour

Prega Govender Journalist
08 June 2022 - 20:54

Five pupils of Hoërskool Rustenburg in North West have apologised to SA’s Jewish community for giving the Nazi salute during a karaoke competition...

