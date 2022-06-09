Liquidation proceedings heading to court as Comair fails to rescue itself from debt
Business practitioners say there is no ‘reasonable prospect’ of the airline being saved
09 June 2022 - 13:28
Comair, which handles 40% of the country’s domestic air travel capacity, has been dealt a deathblow with the news that it will be liquidated in the absence of further funding coming to the table...
