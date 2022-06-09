Pie in the sky: will affected Comair ticket holders get their money back?
Kulula customers who bought tickets on the May 31 sale will still be refunded, a Comair spokesperson says
09 June 2022 - 16:18
Will the thousands of consumers who have paid for Kulula or British Airways flights get their money back now that Comair is to be liquidated? That’s the burning question in the wake of the shock announcement by Comair’s business rescue practitioners (BRPs) on Thursday...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.