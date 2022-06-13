×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Slow drip of reality sets in on day one of ‘water-shedding’ in nine dry towns

Anxious residents in Eastern Cape wait to see how outages will pan out, but it won’t be as simple as load-shedding

Gill Gifford Senior journalist
13 June 2022 - 19:19

Day one of water-shedding for the Kouga local municipality saw some residents laugh off the crisis while others held their breath to see how the new rationing system unfolds...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Related articles

  1. LISTEN | Water-shedding from 10am to 4pm for Eastern Cape towns as crisis hits ... News
  2. Desperate campaign to save water as Mandela Bay grinds towards day zero South Africa
  3. Urgent appeal to western Joburgers to reduce water usage South Africa

Most read

  1. With Starlink, SKA’s not the limit News
  2. One in seven Kruger rhinos has bovine TB, but no symptoms show News
  3. Slow drip of reality sets in on day one of ‘water-shedding’ in nine dry towns News
  4. Public Interest SA calls on public protector to probe ‘controversial’ OCJ IT ... News
  5. Click to view today's Sunday Times Daily as an edition News

Latest Videos

Ramaphosa grilled by journalists on #farmgate, responds with 'due process must ...
Chaos in parliament: EFF MPs removed during Ramaphosa's budget speech