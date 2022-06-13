×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Public Interest SA calls on public protector to probe ‘controversial’ OCJ IT tender

The organisation has accused three former senior officials in the office of the chief justice of a ‘serious conflict of interest’

13 June 2022 - 15:31

Public Interest SA has written to the public protector requesting an independent probe to establish whether public procurement prescripts were breached during the procurement of IT services by the office of the chief justice  (OCJ)...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Related articles

  1. 'You know it's bad when OCJ seeks legal advice': SA weighs in on R225m IT ... South Africa
  2. IT tender cloud hangs over office of chief justice amid R225m contract News

Most read

  1. Public Interest SA calls on public protector to probe ‘controversial’ OCJ IT ... News
  2. LISTEN | Water-shedding from 10am to 4pm for Eastern Cape towns as crisis hits ... News
  3. ‘Work from home is the best thing that ever happened to us’ News
  4. Fed-up women take fight against cable theft to suspects’ doorsteps News
  5. Click to view today's Sunday Times Daily as an edition News

Latest Videos

Ramaphosa grilled by journalists on #farmgate, responds with 'due process must ...
Chaos in parliament: EFF MPs removed during Ramaphosa's budget speech