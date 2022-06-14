×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Corruption rife because municipalities don’t do their jobs properly: Batohi

Its impact is a result of local government’s complete failure to fight the scourge, NPA boss says

Amanda Khoza Presidency reporter
14 June 2022 - 17:28

Shamila Batohi has chastised municipalities for failing to play their part in fighting corruption, thereby putting pressure on already strained law-enforcement agencies...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Related articles

  1. Find a way to get corruption-accused Free State officials to pay back the money ... Politics
  2. SA has nothing to celebrate after 28 years of ANC: opposition parties Politics
  3. Court ruling proves ANC-led provincial government unfairly targets IFP ... Politics

Most read

  1. Corruption rife because municipalities don’t do their jobs properly: Batohi News
  2. ‘Dismiss Mkhwebane’s speculative, bad-faith rescission application’ News
  3. With Starlink, SKA’s not the limit News
  4. One in seven Kruger rhinos has bovine TB, but no symptoms show News
  5. Click to view today's Sunday Times Daily as an edition News

Latest Videos

'Malema's testimony demonstrates that he endorses violence': AfriForum vs EFF ...
Ramaphosa grilled by journalists on #farmgate, responds with 'due process must ...