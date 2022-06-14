‘Dismiss Mkhwebane’s speculative, bad-faith rescission application’
In papers before the ConCourt, the DA says her litigation is ‘utterly hopeless ... brought in bad faith for ulterior purposes’
14 June 2022 - 13:51
Suspended public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s latest rescission application to the Constitutional Court was “based purely on speculation and conjecture”, said an affidavit on behalf of the speaker of parliament to the apex court...
