Curriculum is failing intersex pupils who feel shunned by it: study
Bullying and questioning of pupils’ bodies results not only in depression but violence, suspension and dropouts
16 June 2022 - 19:10
Jacky, 28, who was born intersex and raised as a girl, confesses she never wanted to make friends at school. Her parents also prevented her from playing sports or participating in physical education. But among her school subjects there was none that made her as uncomfortable as Life Orientation (LO)...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.