×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Curriculum is failing intersex pupils who feel shunned by it: study

Bullying and questioning of pupils’ bodies results not only in depression but violence, suspension and dropouts

16 June 2022 - 19:10

Jacky, 28, who was born intersex and raised as a girl, confesses she never wanted to make friends at school. Her parents also prevented her from playing sports or participating in physical education. But among her school subjects there was none that made her as uncomfortable as Life Orientation (LO)...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Related articles

  1. Acing it: Cape Town centre gives teens a new lease on health News
  2. ‘All for a piece of clothing’: school puts trans boy through the wringer News
  3. Injectable PrEP more popular than pills among sexually active teens to prevent ... News
  4. Teachers assault kids, then only get a slap on the wrist, court hears News
  5. Teacher misconduct and poor performance need tough laws: study News

Most read

  1. Court halts Eskom’s attachment of municipality’s bank account — for now News
  2. Curriculum is failing intersex pupils who feel shunned by it: study News
  3. SA’s trucking industry is crashing. This is why News
  4. The digital world is tough, and kids need to be taught how to survive it News
  5. Click to view today's Sunday Times Daily as an edition News

Latest Videos

'Malema's testimony demonstrates that he endorses violence': AfriForum vs EFF ...
Ramaphosa grilled by journalists on #farmgate, responds with 'due process must ...