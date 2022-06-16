Curriculum is failing intersex pupils who feel shunned by it: study

Bullying and questioning of pupils’ bodies results not only in depression but violence, suspension and dropouts

Jacky, 28, who was born intersex and raised as a girl, confesses she never wanted to make friends at school. Her parents also prevented her from playing sports or participating in physical education. But among her school subjects there was none that made her as uncomfortable as Life Orientation (LO)...