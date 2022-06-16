SA’s trucking industry is crashing. This is why
Transporters face a daily battle to keep their trucks on the road in trying times
16 June 2022 - 19:08
Sandton trucking boss Mass Borgia has been forced to start from scratch at the age of 74, after the company he founded more than two decades ago downsized its fleet and retrenched half its staff...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.