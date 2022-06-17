East London lawyer suspended for ‘shameless, rapacious conduct towards client’
17 June 2022 - 08:08
The Makhanda high court has suspended East London attorney Bulelani Rubushe from practice for two years for “gross overreaching and rapacious and unconscionable conduct” towards a client...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.