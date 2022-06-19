Lesser-known electrolyte disorder a major driver of hospital deaths in SA

A third of patients with long-term conditions such as HIV, kidney failure and diabetes die from it

It’s a disease that is not much talked about outside medical circles, but new data from Stellenbosch University shows hyperkalaemia, an electrolyte disorder caused by too much potassium in the blood and which leads to heart attacks, is quite prevalent among those with chronic conditions and one of the major drivers of hospital deaths locally...