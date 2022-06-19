×

News

SA runner finishes what he started after saving woman from Thames

He is commemorating his rescue of drowning woman, an act of bravery that got him up close and personal with royalty

19 June 2022 - 17:43 By Hendrik Hancke

Paul Roos Gimnasium old boy and Stellenbosch University alumnus Brandon Visser last week intended to finish a running route in London he abandoned exactly a year ago to save a woman from drowning in the River Thames...

