×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

AfricaStay’s Zanzibar package holidays go down with Comair — for now

Refunds for booked passengers are up in the air as charter service scrambles to find another plane for its travellers

Wendy Knowler Consumer journalist
20 June 2022 - 19:43

More than 1,000 people who have paid for Zanzibar getaways have had their plans disrupted by package holiday operator AfricaStay’s four-week suspension of its twice-weekly charter service to the island...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Related articles

  1. Pie in the sky: will affected Comair ticket holders get their money back? News
  2. Liquidation proceedings heading to court as Comair fails to rescue itself from ... News
  3. Comair’s Kulula and BA planes grounded at short notice after a sale day. Now ... News
  4. Once safety is assured, save the aviation industry Opinion & Analysis

Most read

  1. Two minutes, no questions asked — all it takes to clone a number plate News
  2. Unisa stand-off over exam paper cost me two years, says student News
  3. Creative education unlocks rural children’s curiosity and potential News
  4. Aviation experts drone on about drone deliveries, with good reason News
  5. Click to view today's Sunday Times Daily as an edition News

Latest Videos

Khanyi Mbau talks about starting a family, her love for partner Kudzai Mushonga ...
'Malema's testimony demonstrates that he endorses violence': AfriForum vs EFF ...