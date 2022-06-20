×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Canvassing support for those who have lost fathers and dads who have lost kids

The Blank Canvas project’s ‘Dear Dad’ messages are met with comfort, coffee and forget-me-nots

Gill Gifford Senior journalist
20 June 2022 - 19:43 By GILL GIFFORD

Memories, tributes, messages of love and words from the heart in bright colours are posted on a large blank canvas at the entrance to popular “brewing kindness” haunt DC Coffee in Fourways, Johannesburg...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Related articles

  1. S'THEMBISO MSOMI | Absent fathers are key contributors to social turmoil Opinion
  2. ‘Instead of receiving her call, we laid a wreath’: Godrich Gardee on Father’s ... South Africa
  3. My teacher, my inspiration: Seven celebs share memories of their dads Lifestyle
  4. Who doesn't want to dress like dad? The rise of blokecore fashion The Edit/Fashion & Beauty
  5. ‘Black fathers’ complaint about Standard Bank ad crashes and burns South Africa

Most read

  1. Two minutes, no questions asked — all it takes to clone a number plate News
  2. Unisa stand-off over exam paper cost me two years, says student News
  3. Creative education unlocks rural children’s curiosity and potential News
  4. Aviation experts drone on about drone deliveries, with good reason News
  5. Click to view today's Sunday Times Daily as an edition News

Latest Videos

Khanyi Mbau talks about starting a family, her love for partner Kudzai Mushonga ...
'Malema's testimony demonstrates that he endorses violence': AfriForum vs EFF ...