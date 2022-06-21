Don’t paint whole Phoenix community with same brush, SAHRC hears
Social cohesion group objects to the characterisation of the killings during the July riots in Phoenix as a ‘massacre’
21 June 2022 - 19:39
The SA Human Rights Commission must make a conscious effort to distinguish the actions of the perpetrators of violence in Phoenix during the July unrest from those of the community as a whole...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.