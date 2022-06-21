×

News

Don’t paint whole Phoenix community with same brush, SAHRC hears

Social cohesion group objects to the characterisation of the killings during the July riots in Phoenix as a ‘massacre’

Nivashni Nair Senior reporter
21 June 2022 - 19:39

The SA Human Rights Commission must make a conscious effort to distinguish the actions of the perpetrators of violence in Phoenix during the July unrest from those of the community as a whole...

