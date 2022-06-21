Drones for flight calibration, inspection services to take off soon

Drones are poised to take over flight calibration duties and other inspection services in the aviation sector, which are at present done by aircraft, vehicles or manually by individuals.

This emerged at the weeklong International Flight Inspection Symposium (Ifis) hosted by the Civil Aviation Authority at the Durban ICC, where hundreds of aviation stakeholders are discussing, among other matters, the role of drones in improving flight inspection and calibration services in the aviation industry.

Atle Holm, a sales director at the Norwegian Special Mission, which manufactures and distributes aerospace equipment that deals with flight inspection and airborne surveillance, said though the challenge was blending drones into airline traffic, drones were already making inroads in providing solutions for the industry.

Holm said flight calibration, which includes checking navigation systems and ensuring radar systems are working and that aircraft equipment is up to date, could be better left to drones.

He said their company was already using drones for local flight calibration services “on a test phase”.

“The problem is getting drones to work together with normal airline traffic, and at that moment it would be effective to give some of the flight calibration to drones,” Holm said.

He said the challenges were that drones are not allowed to blend with normal airline traffic and drone operations are only done in special places where the airspace gets closed for normal air traffic.