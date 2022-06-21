×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

FlySafair gives lift-off to AfricaStay’s Zanzibar package holidays

The airline has made a plane available to the holiday operator so it can resume its charter services on Saturday

Wendy Knowler Consumer journalist
21 June 2022 - 19:39

AfricaStay’s Zanzibar package holidays will resume on Saturday, thanks to FlySafair making a plane available for twice weekly evening flights from Johannesburg to Zanzibar...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Related articles

  1. Airlines promise not to raise prices as Comair grounding reduces supply South Africa
  2. AfricaStay’s Zanzibar package holidays go down with Comair — for now News
  3. Aviation experts drone on about drone deliveries, with good reason News

Most read

  1. Drones for flight calibration, inspection services to take off soon News
  2. Hiring private security for freeways could drive trouble: road freight boss News
  3. FlySafair gives lift-off to AfricaStay’s Zanzibar package holidays News
  4. Joburg Water joins search for Khayalethu Magadla, 6, who fell down a manhole News
  5. Click to view today's Sunday Times Daily as an edition News

Latest Videos

Khanyi Mbau talks about starting a family, her love for partner Kudzai Mushonga ...
'Malema's testimony demonstrates that he endorses violence': AfriForum vs EFF ...