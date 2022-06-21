×

News

‘If police don’t take violence against women seriously, we won’t win this war’

GBV experts weigh in after a woman was murdered just after her boyfriend was released on bail for threatening her

Gill Gifford Senior journalist
21 June 2022 - 19:39 By GILL GIFFORD

The Limpopo case in which a man arrested for threatening to shoot his girlfriend was released within hours and went on to murder her is a clear indication police are failing to deal with gender-based violence (GBV)...

