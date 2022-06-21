‘If police don’t take violence against women seriously, we won’t win this war’
GBV experts weigh in after a woman was murdered just after her boyfriend was released on bail for threatening her
21 June 2022 - 19:39
The Limpopo case in which a man arrested for threatening to shoot his girlfriend was released within hours and went on to murder her is a clear indication police are failing to deal with gender-based violence (GBV)...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.