If this leak is anything to go by, you’ll soon be unmasking and basking in stadiums

Masks and limits on gatherings should go, according to a leaked memo by health minister Joe Phaahla

Tanya Farber Senior science reporter
21 June 2022 - 16:58

A leaked memo shows minister of health Joe Phaahla has called for an end to all remaining Covid-19 restrictions, including mask wearing...

