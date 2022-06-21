Joburg Water joins search for Khayalethu Magadla, 6, who fell down a manhole

The utility will isolate reservoirs and sewer network points to assist search and rescue teams in finding the child

Johannesburg Water (JW) said its reservoirs and sewer network points will be isolated on Tuesday night to aid in the search for a six-year-old boy who fell down a manhole while playing with friends in Soweto on June 12...