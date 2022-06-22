Brand new jacket for Sunday Times Daily
Premium content every hour of every day
Dear reader,
As part of our efforts to improve our service to you, our website TimesLIVE is introducing a brand new offering available only to Sunday Times subscribers: TimesLIVE Premium.
TimesLIVE is already home to all the content published in the Sunday Times newspaper every weekend. Over the past few months, the TimesLIVE website has also started showcasing daily premium content produced by all the teams in the Sunday Times newsroom: Investigations, News, Politics, Lifestyle, Features, Opinions, Business, Motoring, Photo and Sport. You have come to know this content as Sunday Times Daily articles.
Our morning newsletter delivered via email will continue to arrive in your inboxes at 5am every weekday.
From July, these will be published under the TimesLIVE Premium banner, with a special home on our website. Visitors to the old Sunday Times Daily website will be redirected to TimesLIVE. The Sunday Times Daily app is being replaced by the main TimesLIVE app, which you can download on the Google Play store, the Huawei AppGallery and Apple's App Store.
We will continue to bring you exclusive stories, analysis and in-depth journalism every hour of the day. Our regular writers including Justice Malala, Wendy Knowler, Songezo Zibi, Pali Lehohla, Eusebius McKaiser, Tom Eaton, Caiphus Kgosana, Jonathan Jansen, Jennifer Platt, Nadine Dreyer, Sue de Groot, Makhudu Sefara and Patrick Bulger will still be sharing their thoughts with us. Our sports commentators David Isaacson, Sazi Hadebe, Liam del Carme and Mark Keohane are not going anywhere either.
TimesLIVE is now also featuring a readers’ letters page so please share your thoughts on anything and everything with us: letters@timeslive.co.za. Subscribe here.
Regards,
The TimesLIVE and Sunday Times teams
