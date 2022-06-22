×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Brand new jacket for Sunday Times Daily

Premium content every hour of every day

22 June 2022 - 23:04
One of the Sunday Times's many award-winning pics. The new TimesLIVE Premium will continue showcasing our quality content including photographs such as this: Isgak Omar leading the Cape Town Seven Steps Minstrels through the streets of Bo-Kaap to celebrate Heritage Day.
BRIGHT NEWS One of the Sunday Times's many award-winning pics. The new TimesLIVE Premium will continue showcasing our quality content including photographs such as this: Isgak Omar leading the Cape Town Seven Steps Minstrels through the streets of Bo-Kaap to celebrate Heritage Day.
Image: Esa Alexander

Dear reader,

As part of our efforts to improve our service to you, our website TimesLIVE is introducing a brand new offering available only to Sunday Times subscribers: TimesLIVE Premium.

TimesLIVE is already home to all the content published in the Sunday Times newspaper every weekend. Over the past few months, the TimesLIVE website has also started showcasing daily premium content produced by all the teams in the Sunday Times newsroom: Investigations, News, Politics, Lifestyle, Features, Opinions, Business, Motoring, Photo and Sport. You have come to know this content as Sunday Times Daily articles.

Our morning newsletter delivered via email will continue to arrive in your inboxes at 5am every weekday. 

From July, these will be published under the TimesLIVE Premium banner, with a special home on our website. Visitors to the old Sunday Times Daily website will be redirected to TimesLIVE. The Sunday Times Daily app is being replaced by the main TimesLIVE app, which you can download on the Google Play store, the Huawei AppGallery and Apple's App Store

We will continue to bring you exclusive stories, analysis and in-depth journalism every hour of the day. Our regular writers including Justice Malala, Wendy Knowler, Songezo Zibi, Pali Lehohla, Eusebius McKaiser, Tom Eaton, Caiphus Kgosana, Jonathan Jansen, Jennifer Platt, Nadine Dreyer, Sue de Groot, Makhudu Sefara and Patrick Bulger will still be sharing their thoughts with us. Our sports commentators David Isaacson, Sazi Hadebe, Liam del Carme and Mark Keohane are not going anywhere either.

Our morning newsletter delivered via email will continue to arrive in your inboxes at 5am every weekday. 

TimesLIVE is now also featuring a readers’ letters page so please share your thoughts on anything and everything with us: letters@timeslive.co.za. Subscribe here.

Regards,

The TimesLIVE and Sunday Times teams

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. From Zuma to Fraser to Cyril, Zondo spares no one News
  2. Now that Cyril has the Zondo report: where to from here? News
  3. Hoping for a national senior certificate for adults? Forget it, there’s no money News
  4. Brand new jacket for Sunday Times Daily News
  5. Click to view today's Sunday Times Daily as an edition News

Latest Videos

Khanyi Mbau talks about starting a family, her love for partner Kudzai Mushonga ...
'Malema's testimony demonstrates that he endorses violence': AfriForum vs EFF ...