×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Hoping for a national senior certificate for adults? Forget it, there’s no money

A lack of funds has seen the pilot project, involving 10,000 students at 54 learning centres, grind to a halt

Prega Govender Journalist
22 June 2022 - 23:04

The piloting of a new matric certificate for adults and out-of-school youth who did not complete grade 12 has been stymied because of a lack of funding...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Related articles

  1. ‘Twenty-four-year-olds are too old for matric’ and mustn’t be ‘schooled to ... News
  2. Covid-19 school closures pose a big threat to learning gains South Africa
  3. How childhood adversity curbs our potential for productive, happy lives News
  4. Read my tips: this is how to get SA’s kids to read more Opinion & Analysis

Most read

  1. From Zuma to Fraser to Cyril, Zondo spares no one News
  2. Now that Cyril has the Zondo report: where to from here? News
  3. Hoping for a national senior certificate for adults? Forget it, there’s no money News
  4. Brand new jacket for Sunday Times Daily News
  5. Click to view today's Sunday Times Daily as an edition News

Latest Videos

Khanyi Mbau talks about starting a family, her love for partner Kudzai Mushonga ...
'Malema's testimony demonstrates that he endorses violence': AfriForum vs EFF ...