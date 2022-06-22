SA’s hospitality industry is ready to toast the ditching of masks indoors
Industry umbrella body Fedhasa says health department recommendation to repeal mask-wearing is long overdue
22 June 2022 - 17:54
SA’s hospitality industry has thrown its weight behind the national health department’s recommendation to scrap mask-wearing...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.