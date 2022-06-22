State capture: for some, the whip cracks, but many are still free as birds

A look at how far authorities have come in holding them accountable and how far they need to go to bring more to book

As the bell sounded on the fifth and final damning report into collusion to capture SA, allegedly with the wilful participation of former president Jacob Zuma, politicians, state-owned entity (SOE) executives, ANC officials and business people, we look at the recommendations of chief justice Raymond Zondo and actions, if any, which have so far been taken against some of the main individuals implicated therein...