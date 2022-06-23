×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Zondo affirms opposition call for presidential oversight committee

In the state capture report, the chief justice recommends such a body, one opposition parties have long called for

Andisiwe Makinana Political correspondent
23 June 2022 - 15:20

In the final state capture report, chief justice Raymond Zondo recommends the establishment of a parliamentary committee to oversee the president and presidency...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Related articles

  1. WATCH | Zondo visibly relieved as final state capture report is handed over to ... Politics
  2. State capture was an assault on democracy, says Ramaphosa as he thanks Thuli ... Politics
  3. LISTEN | President must be elected directly by the people: Zondo Politics

Most read

  1. Zondo affirms opposition call for presidential oversight committee News
  2. From Zuma to Fraser to Cyril, Zondo spares no one News
  3. Now that Cyril has the Zondo report: where to from here? News
  4. Hoping for a national senior certificate for adults? Forget it, there’s no money News
  5. Click to view today's Sunday Times Daily as an edition News

Latest Videos

ANNOUNCEMENT: First monkeypox case reported in SA
Zondo visibly relieved as final state capture report is handed over to Ramaphosa