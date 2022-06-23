Zondo affirms opposition call for presidential oversight committee
In the state capture report, the chief justice recommends such a body, one opposition parties have long called for
23 June 2022 - 15:20
In the final state capture report, chief justice Raymond Zondo recommends the establishment of a parliamentary committee to oversee the president and presidency...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.