Zondo nails Mbalula’s former adviser Mbindwane on spying device impasse

The device was allegedly used at the ANC Nasrec conference to leverage Dlamini-Zuma over Ramaphosa

The state capture commission chair, chief justice Raymond Zondo, has shared that he finds the evidence presented by Bo Mbindwane hard to believe. Mbindwane, a former adviser to Fikile Mbalula when he was police minister, is in the mud for pushing for the procurement of a R45m listening device for crime intelligence...