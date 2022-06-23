Zondo nails Mbalula’s former adviser Mbindwane on spying device impasse
The device was allegedly used at the ANC Nasrec conference to leverage Dlamini-Zuma over Ramaphosa
23 June 2022 - 17:50
The state capture commission chair, chief justice Raymond Zondo, has shared that he finds the evidence presented by Bo Mbindwane hard to believe. Mbindwane, a former adviser to Fikile Mbalula when he was police minister, is in the mud for pushing for the procurement of a R45m listening device for crime intelligence...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.