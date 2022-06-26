×

News

No teachers? Don’t worry, we won’t employ more, even though we have many

As schools cry out for educators, most state-funded graduates remain unemployed

Prega Govender Journalist
26 June 2022 - 20:00

While some state schools in the Eastern Cape battle without teachers, only 36 of 651 new graduates funded by the department of basic education have been appointed since January...

