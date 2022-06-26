Stuttering state-owned bus company collapses workers’ provident fund
North West Star bus service, operating in parts of Gauteng and North West, regularly pays its workers’ wages late
26 June 2022 - 20:00
A state-owned bus company is struggling to pay its employees on time and has defaulted on making payments to its workers’ provident fund, leading to the fund’s liquidation...
