News

Stuttering state-owned bus company collapses workers’ provident fund

North West Star bus service, operating in parts of Gauteng and North West, regularly pays its workers’ wages late

Isaac Mahlangu Senior reporter
26 June 2022 - 20:00 By Isaac Mahlangu

A state-owned bus company is struggling to pay its employees on time and has defaulted on making payments to its workers’ provident fund, leading to the fund’s liquidation...

