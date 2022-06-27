×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Certified fiasco: fake doctor loses case against UKZN to finish medical degree

The former student has, with the help of three firms of attorneys, been trying in vain to complete a module at his institution

27 June 2022 - 20:36 By TANIA BROUGHTON

A medical intern who worked for 16 months at a Pietermaritzburg hospital with a “fake” degree has failed in a court bid to compel the University of KwaZulu-Natal to let him re-enrol and complete an unfinished module...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Related articles

  1. ‘I do not regret what I did’: Sean Davison, SA’s right-to-die activist, is free News
  2. Foreign policy: you can study medicine in SA but you can’t do your internship ... News
  3. JONATHAN JANSEN | Medical varsity is dying from protests, is in dire need of ... Opinion & Analysis
  4. Med student uses sick beat to encourage South Africans to get vaxxed, yo! News

Most read

  1. Double birthday party at Enyobeni tavern promised to be a ‘killer event’ News
  2. West Coast mining operations on deadline to reduce harm News
  3. Certified fiasco: fake doctor loses case against UKZN to finish medical degree News
  4. They might be amigos, but they should be charged for R44m fraud, says Zondo News
  5. Click to view today's Sunday Times Daily as an edition News

Latest Videos

East London nightclub tragedy: Here's what we know so far
Gift of the Givers fights for Nelson Mandela Bay as day zero looms