Certified fiasco: fake doctor loses case against UKZN to finish medical degree

The former student has, with the help of three firms of attorneys, been trying in vain to complete a module at his institution

A medical intern who worked for 16 months at a Pietermaritzburg hospital with a “fake” degree has failed in a court bid to compel the University of KwaZulu-Natal to let him re-enrol and complete an unfinished module...