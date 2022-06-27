×

News

They might be amigos, but they should be charged for R44m fraud, says Zondo

State capture report says heads must roll in multi-million-rand water purification contract and donations to ANC

27 June 2022 - 20:36 By TANIA BROUGHTON

The state capture commission says ANC heavyweights Peggy Nkonyeni and Mike Mabuyakhulu must be recharged in the so-called R44m “Amigos” criminal matter involving allegations of corruption and racketeering...

