They might be amigos, but they should be charged for R44m fraud, says Zondo
State capture report says heads must roll in multi-million-rand water purification contract and donations to ANC
27 June 2022 - 20:36
The state capture commission says ANC heavyweights Peggy Nkonyeni and Mike Mabuyakhulu must be recharged in the so-called R44m “Amigos” criminal matter involving allegations of corruption and racketeering...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.