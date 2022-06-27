×

News

West Coast mining operations on deadline to reduce harm

An Australian mining company has a month left to submit a plan and motivation to environment minister

Claire Keeton Senior features writer
27 June 2022 - 20:39

The Centre for Environmental Rights (CER) settled a legal battle in a war against untrammeled mining expansion on the West Coast recently and now the clock is ticking for Australian mining company Mineral Commodities to fulfil its obligations to reduce the harm it wreaks on the biodiverse hotspot...

