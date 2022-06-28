×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

EDITORIAL | Eskom strikers have won, but at what cost to themselves and SA?

They may have got slightly higher wage hikes, but they have hugely damaged the economy they and we have to live in

28 June 2022 - 19:52

If you pause for a minute to observe your surroundings as you go in search of a hot coffee and a wifi signal this morning to help soothe the stage 6 blues, you will notice the subtle but distinctive pall of gloom that hangs over SA...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Related articles

  1. Overloads, vandals, cable faults compound Joburg load-shed challenges News
  2. What it will take for Eskom to keep going Opinion & Analysis
  3. Light at the end of the tunnel as first 100MW private supplier gets go-ahead News
  4. CAIPHUS KGOSANA | The bloated bureaucracy the ANC has built is blocking the ... Opinion & Analysis
  5. 101 days of winter outages possible ... and they could’ve been prevented News

Most read

  1. EDITORIAL | Eskom strikers have won, but at what cost to themselves and SA? News
  2. No evidence judges were influenced by SSA, says Zondo News
  3. Joburg waiter tickles taste buds in Cape Town with ‘Afro lunch boxes’ News
  4. Stokvels, spazas, fashion, you name it — township business is booming News
  5. Click to view today's Sunday Times Daily as an edition News

Latest Videos

East London nightclub tragedy: Here's what we know so far
Gift of the Givers fights for Nelson Mandela Bay as day zero looms