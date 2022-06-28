×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

KZN taxi fare hike deals another blow to cash-strapped households

Though fare increases are fairly regular, this one is expected to push families to breaking point

Nivashni Nair Senior reporter
28 June 2022 - 19:51

When the SA National Taxi Council (Santaco) in KwaZulu-Natal took a decision to increase fares eight years ago, most commuters were not as financially strapped...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Related articles

  1. ‘Work from home is the best thing that ever happened to us’ News
  2. EDITORIAL | Jobless rate has fallen, but let’s not get too excited Opinion & Analysis
  3. TOM EATON | Petrol prices are fuelling Zuma nostalgia, so let’s crunch the ... Opinion & Analysis
  4. EDITORIAL | Government, don’t add fuel to SA’s burning embers of discontent News

Most read

  1. EDITORIAL | Eskom strikers have won, but at what cost to themselves and SA? News
  2. No evidence judges were influenced by SSA, says Zondo News
  3. Joburg waiter tickles taste buds in Cape Town with ‘Afro lunch boxes’ News
  4. Stokvels, spazas, fashion, you name it — township business is booming News
  5. Click to view today's Sunday Times Daily as an edition News

Latest Videos

East London nightclub tragedy: Here's what we know so far
Gift of the Givers fights for Nelson Mandela Bay as day zero looms